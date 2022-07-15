Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE and lower its price target from $161.00 to $145.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply are trading up 3.19% over the last 24 hours, at $123.36 per share.

A move to $145.00 would account for a 17.54% increase from the current share price.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.