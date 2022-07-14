B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech: Here's What You Need To Know

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Fortress Biotech FBIO and lower its price target from $8.00 to $6.00.

Shares of Fortress Biotech are trading down 1.01% over the last 24 hours, at $0.87 per share.

A move to $6.00 would account for a 589.66% increase from the current share price.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm is involved in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product portfolio encompasses Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, Luxamend, and Dermasorb. The business activities of the group are functioned through Dermatology Product Sales, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development. It derives the majority of its revenues from Dermatology segment. Its subsidiaries also operate in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, oncology, therapeutics sectors.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.