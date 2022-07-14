Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Bank of N.T Butterfield: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB and raise its price target from $42.00 to $47.00.

Shares of Bank of N.T Butterfield are trading down 1.2% over the last 24 hours, at $31.41 per share.

A move to $47.00 would account for a 49.63% increase from the current share price.

About Bank of N.T Butterfield

Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd is a full-service bank and wealth manager. It operates the business through three geographic segments, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands and the UK. The company offers banking services, comprised of retail and corporate banking, and wealth management, which consists of trust, private banking, and asset management. It generates a majority of its revenue from Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands segments.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.