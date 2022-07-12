Jefferies Maintains Hold Rating for Willis Towers Watson: Here's What You Need To Know

Jefferies has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Willis Towers Watson WTW and lower its price target from $237.00 to $218.00.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson are trading up 0.76% over the last 24 hours, at $200.75 per share.

A move to $218.00 would account for a 8.59% increase from the current share price.

About Willis Towers Watson

In January 2016, Towers Watson and Willis Group merged to form Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, insurance brokerage, and solutions company. The company operates in four business segments: corporate risk and brokerage; benefits delivery and administration; human capital and benefits; and investment, risk, and reinsurance.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.