Susquehanna Maintains Positive Rating for Frontier Group Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Susquehanna has decided to maintain its Positive rating of Frontier Group Holdings ULCC and lower its price target from $15.00 to $13.00.

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings are trading up 4.52% over the last 24 hours, at $11.21 per share.

A move to $13.00 would account for a 16.02% increase from the current share price.

About Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business strategy is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, its seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline's average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines which makes it the fuel-efficient U.S. airline.

