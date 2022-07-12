Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for SunPower: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of SunPower SPWR and lower its price target from $26.00 to $22.00.

Shares of SunPower are trading down 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $16.18 per share.

A move to $22.00 would account for a 36.01% increase from the current share price.

About SunPower

SunPower is a leading solar technology and energy services provider that offers fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada through an array of hardware, software, and financing options and smart energy solutions. The company's sales channels include a network of both installing and noninstalling dealers and resellers that operate in residential and commercial markets as well as a group of in-house sales teams in each segment engaged in direct sales to end customers. SunPower is a majority-owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies Solar.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.