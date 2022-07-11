Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Cerence: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Cerence CRNC and lower its price target from $66.00 to $64.00.

Shares of Cerence are trading down 6.27% over the last 24 hours, at $24.66 per share.

A move to $64.00 would account for a 159.53% increase from the current share price.

About Cerence

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.