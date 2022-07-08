Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Union Pacific: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Union Pacific UNP and lower its price target from $215.00 to $210.00.

Shares of Union Pacific are trading down 1.84% over the last 24 hours, at $208.72 per share.

A move to $210.00 would account for a 0.61% increase from the current share price.

About Union Pacific

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the U.S., UP generated roughly $22 billion of revenue in 2021 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives about 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

