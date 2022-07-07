What To Know About Mizuho's Downgrade of CytomX Therapeutics

Mizuho downgraded its rating of CytomX Therapeutics CTMX to Neutral with a price target of $4.00, changing its price target from $16.00 to $4.00.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics are trading down 29.19% over the last 24 hours, at $1.40 per share.

A move to $4.00 would account for a 186.74% increase from the current share price.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company which is operating in the United States. It is engaged in developing antibody therapeutics based on probody technology platform. The company probody technology platform to create proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets and develops cancer therapeutics. Probody therapeutics are designed to take advantage of unique conditions in the tumor microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of an antibody and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues. The company focuses on developing Probody therapeutics which addresses clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology that are difficult to drug and lead to concerns about damage to healthy tissues or toxicities.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.