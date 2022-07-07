B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Peabody Energy: Here's What You Need To Know

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Peabody Energy BTU and lower its price target from $34.00 to $33.00.

Shares of Peabody Energy are trading up 9.7% over the last 24 hours, at $20.58 per share.

A move to $33.00 would account for a 60.35% increase from the current share price.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp mines and sells coal through approximately 17 coal mines in the United States and Australia. The Company is engaged in the mining of thermal coal for sale to electric utilities and metallurgical coal for sale to industrial customers. Peabody also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Other U.S. Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.