Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for PepsiCo: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of PepsiCo PEP and lower its price target from $187.00 to $183.00.

Shares of PepsiCo are trading up 0.66% over the last 24 hours, at $170.12 per share.

A move to $183.00 would account for a 7.57% increase from the current share price.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies globally. It makes, markets, and sells a slew of brands across the beverage and snack categories, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles. The firm uses a largely integrated go-to-market model, though it does leverage third-party bottlers, contract manufacturers, and distributors in certain markets. In addition to company-owned trademarks, Pepsi manufactures and distributes other brands through partnerships and joint ventures with companies such as Starbucks. The firm segments its operations into five primary geographies, with North America (comprising Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America beverages) constituting around 60% of consolidated revenue.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.