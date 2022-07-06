Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for F N B: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of F N B FNB and lower its price target from $16.00 to $13.00.

Shares of F N B are trading down 1.0% over the last 24 hours, at $10.89 per share.

A move to $13.00 would account for a 19.38% increase from the current share price.

About F N B

F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and. A majority of FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.