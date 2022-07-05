Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for OGE Energy: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of OGE Energy OGE and raise its price target from $38.00 to $39.00.

Shares of OGE Energy are trading down 4.62% over the last 24 hours, at $38.19 per share.

A move to $39.00 would account for a 2.12% increase from the current share price.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy is a holding company for Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a regulated utility offering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In December 2021, OGE closed a merger between Enable Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer. This resulted in OGE acquiring 95.4 million limited partner units of Energy Transfer in return for its 25.5% limited partner interest in Enable, a midstream services company it created in 2013.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

