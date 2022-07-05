Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND and lower its price target from $165.00 to $157.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals are trading up 1.79% over the last 24 hours, at $92.20 per share.

A move to $157.00 would account for a 70.28% increase from the current share price.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.