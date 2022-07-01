HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Celldex Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Celldex Therapeutics CLDX and raise its price target from $60.00 to $73.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics are trading down 14.91% over the last 24 hours, at $22.94 per share.

A move to $73.00 would account for a 218.22% increase from the current share price.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.