Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Haemonetics: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Haemonetics HAE and raise its price target from $60.00 to $70.00.

Shares of Haemonetics are trading up 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $66.13 per share.

A move to $70.00 would account for a 5.85% increase from the current share price.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp sells products used to process, handle, and analyze blood. The firm sells products in three categories: Plasma, Blood Center and Hospital. Plasma includes plasma collection devices and disposables, plasma donor management software, and anticoagulant and saline sold to plasma customers. Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells, platelets and whole blood. Hospital, which is comprised of Hemostasis Management, Cell Salvage, Transfusion Management and Vascular Closure products, includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems and disposables, blood transfusion management software and vascular closure devices.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

