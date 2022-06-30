Truist Securities Maintains Hold Rating for Brandywine Realty Trust: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Brandywine Realty Trust BDN and lower its price target from $14.00 to $11.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust are trading down 1.58% over the last 24 hours, at $9.62 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 14.29% increase from the current share price.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, and leases office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use properties throughout the U.S. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is composed of urban and transit-oriented suburban office buildings. In terms of total square footage, these assets are primarily located in the major real estate markets of the Mid-Atlantic US, including suburban Pennsylvania, Philadelphia's Central Business District, and Metropolitan Washington D.C. Brandywine derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants. The company's largest revenue-generating customers are the U.S. Government, technology, defense, and financial services entities in its three primary markets.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.