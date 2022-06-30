Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for InMode: Here's What You Need To Know

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain its Buy rating of InMode INMD and lower its price target from $50.00 to $40.00.

Shares of InMode are trading down 2.15% over the last 24 hours, at $22.76 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 75.75% increase from the current share price.

About InMode

InMode Ltd provides minimally and non-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions in the United States. Its products and solutions address three energy-based treatment categories that include face & body contouring, medical aesthetics, and women's health. InMode has developed products using its technology for plastic surgery, dermatology, gynecology, and ophthalmology. Its products platforms include BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton, EmbraceRF, Evolve, Evoke, and Morpheus8. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.