Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Fidelity National Info: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Fidelity National Info FIS and lower its price target from $102.00 to $100.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Info are trading down 2.27% over the last 24 hours, at $92.42 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 8.2% increase from the current share price.

About Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Information Services' legacy operations provide core and payment processing services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring Sungard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS now provides payment processing services for merchants and holds leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. About a fourth of revenue is generated outside North America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.