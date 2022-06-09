B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Rating for Quantum: Here's What You Need To Know

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Quantum QMCO and lower its price target from $4.00 to $2.75.

Shares of Quantum are trading down 1.84% over the last 24 hours, at $2.13 per share.

A move to $2.75 would account for a 29.11% increase from the current share price.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing scale-out storage, archive, and data protection for small businesses and large multinational enterprises. Its solutions capture, share, manage and preserve digital assets throughout the data lifecycle. The scale-out portfolio offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets, provide ingest capabilities, real-time collaboration, scalability, and protection. It derives primary revenues from the products based on tape technology. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.