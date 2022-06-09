Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for US Foods Hldg: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of US Foods Hldg USFD and lower its price target from $38.00 to $34.00.

Shares of US Foods Hldg are trading down 3.66% over the last 24 hours, at $30.84 per share.

A move to $34.00 would account for a 10.25% increase from the current share price.

About US Foods Hldg

us Foods is the second-largest U.S. food service distributor behind Sysco, holding 10% market share of the highly fragmented food service distribution industry. us Foods distributes more than 400,000 food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries (collectively 22% of 2021 sales), restaurants (61%), and education, government facilities, and grocers (17%). In addition to its delivery business, the firm has 80 cash-and- carry stores under the Chef'Store banner. After Sysco's attempt to purchase us Foods failed to gain federal approval in 2015, us Foods entered the public market via an initial public offering.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.