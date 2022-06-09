Truist Securities Maintains Hold Rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI and raise its price target from $38.00 to $40.00.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet are trading up 5.36% over the last 24 hours, at $56.24 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 28.88% decrease from the current share price.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.