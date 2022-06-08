MKM Partners Maintains Buy Rating for United Natural Foods: Here's What You Need To Know

MKM Partners has decided to maintain its Buy rating of United Natural Foods UNFI and raise its price target from $66.00 to $69.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods are trading up 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $44.45 per share.

A move to $69.00 would account for a 55.23% increase from the current share price.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and the manufacturing and branded products division.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.