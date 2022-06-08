RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for Casey's General Stores: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of Casey's General Stores CASY and lower its price target from $250.00 to $238.00.

Shares of Casey's General Stores are trading down 4.01% over the last 24 hours, at $197.97 per share.

A move to $238.00 would account for a 20.22% increase from the current share price.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Inc owns and operates over 2,000 convenience stores in multiple Midwestern states of the U.S. The stores provide self-service gasoline, grocery items, and processed foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches. Casey's operates its own distribution centres, delivering its in-store products and fuel supplies. The company owns of its real estate, including nearly all of the stores, the distribution centres, and some of its subsidiaries' facilities. More than half of the company's stores are located in areas with populations of fewer than 5,000 people.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

