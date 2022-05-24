UBS Maintains Sell Rating for Williams-Sonoma: Here's What You Need To Know

UBS has decided to maintain its Sell rating of Williams-Sonoma WSM and lower its price target from $140.00 to $100.00.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma are trading down 5.44% over the last 24 hours, at $102.41 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 2.35% decline from the current share price.

About Williams-Sonoma

With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $250 billion domestic home category, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (174 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (188) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (52) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (9) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.