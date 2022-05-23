Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Rating for Marathon Petroleum: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Marathon Petroleum MPC and raise its price target from $96.00 to $106.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum are trading up 2.15% over the last 24 hours, at $98.64 per share.

A move to $106.00 would account for a 7.46% increase from the current share price.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, ND, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, CA, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renwable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed MLP, MPLX.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.