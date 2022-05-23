Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for VF: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of VF VFC and lower its price target from $63.00 to $48.00.

Shares of VF are trading up 0.04% over the last 24 hours, at $47.34 per share.

A move to $48.00 would account for a 1.39% increase from the current share price.

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 15 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.