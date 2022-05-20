Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Lightspeed Commerce: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Lightspeed Commerce LSPD and lower its price target from $44.00 to $31.00.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce are trading up 0.72% over the last 24 hours, at $22.52 per share.

A move to $31.00 would account for a 37.66% increase from the current share price.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

