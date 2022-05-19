Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Analog Devices: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Analog Devices ADI and raise its price target from $194.00 to $203.00.

Shares of Analog Devices are trading up 2.33% over the last 24 hours, at $163.65 per share.

A move to $203.00 would account for a 24.05% increase from the current share price.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

