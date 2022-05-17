Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Insulet: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Insulet PODD and lower its price target from $350.00 to $310.00.

Shares of Insulet are trading up 1.23% over the last 24 hours, at $199.34 per share.

A move to $310.00 would account for a 55.51% increase from the current share price.

About Insulet

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 150,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.