HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Motus GI Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Motus GI Hldgs MOTS and lower its price target from $2.00 to $1.50.

Shares of Motus GI Hldgs are trading up 2.97% over the last 24 hours, at $0.27 per share.

A move to $1.50 would account for a 455.56% increase from the current share price.

About Motus GI Hldgs

Motus GI Holdings Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.