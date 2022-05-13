Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for CyberArk Software: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of CyberArk Software CYBR and lower its price target from $191.00 to $172.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software are trading up 9.01% over the last 24 hours, at $131.36 per share.

A move to $172.00 would account for a 30.94% increase from the current share price.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd provides Information technology security solutions to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise. The company software solutions focused on protecting privileged accounts, credentials, and secrets. Its products and services include Enterprise Password Vault, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, CyberArk Privilege Cloud. The company provides a solution on Audit and Compliance, Security and Risk Management, Industry Solutions. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Other countries.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

