What To Know About Wells Fargo's Downgrade of General Motors

Wells Fargo downgraded its rating of General Motors GM to Underweight with a price target of $33.00, changing its price target from $74.00 to $33.00.

Shares of General Motors are trading down 3.5% over the last 24 hours, at $35.97 per share.

A move to $33.00 would account for a 8.24% decrease from the current share price.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company lost its U.S. market share leader crown in 2021 with share down 280 basis points to 14.6%, but we expect GM to reclaim the top spot in 2022 due to 2021 suffering from the chip shortage. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.