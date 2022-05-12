RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for Fiverr International: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of Fiverr International FVRR and lower its price target from $80.00 to $32.00.

Shares of Fiverr International are trading up 11.48% over the last 24 hours, at $33.88 per share.

A move to $32.00 would account for a 5.55% decrease from the current share price.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

