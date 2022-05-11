Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for GoodRx Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of GoodRx Holdings GDRX and lower its price target from $30.00 to $12.00.

Shares of GoodRx Holdings are trading up 1.32% over the last 24 hours, at $8.07 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 48.61% increase from the current share price.

About GoodRx Holdings

GoodRx is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It has over 6 million active monthly users. The company's primary focus is the U.S. prescription drug market, where GoodRx has developed a price comparison tool that it aggregates from over 200 billion daily pricing data points, directing consumers toward coupons negotiated between a pharmacy and intermediaries (pharmacy benefit managers ). GoodRx generates revenue by taking a small share of the fees paid by pharmacies to PBMs in exchange for routing consumers to these discount programs, and separately through a subscription-based model (GoodRx Gold), which offers discounted drugs to customers paying a monthly membership fee.

