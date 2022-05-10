Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Rating for Groupon: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Groupon GRPN and lower its price target from $29.00 to $23.00.

Shares of Groupon are trading down 10.15% over the last 24 hours, at $14.07 per share.

A move to $23.00 would account for a 63.47% increase from the current share price.

About Groupon

Groupon acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering a variety of products and services at discounts via its online store. It offers consumers daily deals (in the form of online vouchers) from local merchants. Groupon also sells products directly to consumers. It generates revenue from the take rate on the purchase and/or usage of the vouchers (40% of total revenue) and from direct sales (60% of total revenue). More than 65% of Groupon's revenue comes from North America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.