Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE and lower its price target from $150.00 to $146.00.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are trading up 2.9% over the last 24 hours, at $53.30 per share.

A move to $146.00 would account for a 173.92% increase from the current share price.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercialize novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with the focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

