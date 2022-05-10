Nomura Instinet Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Here's What You Need To Know

Nomura Instinet upgraded its rating of Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT to Buy with a price target of $15.30, changing its price target from $15.00 to $15.30.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber are trading up 0.13% over the last 24 hours, at $11.38 per share.

A move to $15.30 would account for a 34.45% increase from the current share price.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.