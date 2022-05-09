Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for Evolent Health: Here's What You Need To Know

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Evolent Health EVH and raise its price target from $40.00 to $45.00.

Shares of Evolent Health are trading down 2.43% over the last 24 hours, at $27.84 per share.

A move to $45.00 would account for a 61.65% increase from the current share price.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The company's reportable segments are Service segment which includes value-based care services, specialty care management services and comprehensive health plan administration services. and True Health segment consists of a commercial health plan it operates in New Mexico that focuses on small and large businesses. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Service segment.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.