Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Rating for Martin Marietta Materials: Here's What You Need To Know

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Martin Marietta Materials MLM and raise its price target from $450.00 to $455.00.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials are trading down 4.57% over the last 24 hours, at $360.33 per share.

A move to $455.00 would account for a 26.27% increase from the current share price.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2021, Martin Marietta sold 201 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.