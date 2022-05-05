What To Know About B of A Securities's Downgrade of Sprouts Farmers Market

B of A Securities downgraded its rating of Sprouts Farmers Market SFM to Underperform with a price target of $25.00, changing its price target from $40.00 to $25.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market are trading down 23.11% over the last 24 hours, at $24.11 per share.

A move to $25.00 would account for a 3.71% increase from the current share price.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering an assortment highlighting fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 21% of sales in fiscal 2021. Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for over one third of its 374 stores as of the end of fiscal 2021. All of the company's operations are in the United States, with its stores largely located in the southern half of the country. The firm sells roughly 20,000 products (of which around 70% are attribute driven, such as organic, plant-based, or catering to the keto or paleo diet), with private-label products accounting for about 16% of sales in fiscal 2021. Perishable items accounted for 58% of fiscal 2021 sales.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.