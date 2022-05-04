Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Q2 Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Q2 Holdings QTWO and lower its price target from $90.00 to $75.00.

Shares of Q2 Holdings are trading down 6.59% over the last 24 hours, at $46.05 per share.

A move to $75.00 would account for a 62.87% increase from the current share price.

About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity, and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for five years. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.