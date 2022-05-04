SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH and raise its price target from $135.00 to $140.00.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings are trading up 0.82% over the last 24 hours, at $121.67 per share.

A move to $140.00 would account for a 15.06% increase from the current share price.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly 70% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another quarter comes from extremities, trauma, and related surgical products.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.