Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD and lower its price target from $14.00 to $5.00.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals are trading down 22.69% over the last 24 hours, at $0.94 per share.

A move to $5.00 would account for a 430.11% increase from the current share price.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol. Its product, aramchol, is a disease-modifying treatment for fatty liver disorders, including Non-Alcoholic Steato-hepatitis. Aramchol affects liver fat metabolism and has been shown in a Phase IIa clinical study to reduce liver fat content, as well as improve metabolic parameters associated with Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.