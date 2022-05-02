Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Qorvo: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Qorvo QRVO and lower its price target from $150.00 to $127.00.

Shares of Qorvo are trading up 1.94% over the last 24 hours, at $115.99 per share.

A move to $127.00 would account for a 9.49% increase from the current share price.

About Qorvo

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged with one another in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

