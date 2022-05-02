Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for eBay: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of eBay EBAY and lower its price target from $68.00 to $66.00.

Shares of eBay are trading down 0.06% over the last 24 hours, at $51.89 per share.

A move to $66.00 would account for a 27.19% increase from the current share price.

About eBay

eBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $87 billion in 2021 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm the sixth- largest global e-commerce company. eBay generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 147 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets. eBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the U.K., Germany, and Australia.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.