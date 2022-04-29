B of A Securities Upgrades Grocery Outlet Holding: Here's What You Need To Know

B of A Securities upgraded its rating of Grocery Outlet Holding GO to Buy with a price target of $37.00, changing its price target from $23.00 to $37.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding are trading up 2.27% over the last 24 hours, at $33.81 per share.

A move to $37.00 would account for a 9.44% increase from the current share price.

About Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

