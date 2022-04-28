Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Hologic: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Hologic HOLX and lower its price target from $84.00 to $83.00.

Shares of Hologic are trading down 2.08% over the last 24 hours, at $69.37 per share.

A move to $83.00 would account for a 19.65% increase from the current share price.

About Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (64% of total sales, boosted by pandemic), breast health (21% of sales, suppressed by pandemic), surgical (12%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (75%), followed by Europe (16%), Asia (6%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.