BTIG Maintains Buy Rating for D.R. Horton: Here's What You Need To Know

BTIG has decided to maintain its Buy rating of D.R. Horton DHI and lower its price target from $126.00 to $104.00.

Shares of D.R. Horton are trading down 2.62% over the last 24 hours, at $70.32 per share.

A move to $104.00 would account for a 47.9% increase from the current share price.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 98 markets across 31 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.