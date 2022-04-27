DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Rating for Usana Health Sciences: Here's What You Need To Know

DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Usana Health Sciences USNA and lower its price target from $86.00 to $76.00.

Shares of Usana Health Sciences are trading up 0.89% over the last 24 hours, at $76.19 per share.

A move to $76.00 would account for a 0.25% decrease from the current share price.

About Usana Health Sciences

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products. The company operates through direct selling. It owns a number of product lines, such as Essentials, which contains core vitamin and mineral supplements; Optimizers, which includes targeted supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs; Foods, which consists of low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products; and Sense Beautiful Science, which contains personal-care products related to skin and hair. The company conducts business worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue generated from markets outside the United States.

